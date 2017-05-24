版本:
2017年 5月 25日

BRIEF-Cadence Design says its digital, signoff, custom/analog tools enabled on Samsung Electronics' 7LPP and 8LPP process technologies

May 24 Cadence Design Systems Inc

* Cadence Design Systems - announced its digital, signoff, custom/analog tools are enabled on Samsung Electronics' 7LPP and 8LPP process technologies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
