2017年 6月 20日

BRIEF-Cadila Healthcare says Zydus gets final USFDA approval for diflunisal tablets

June 20 Cadila Healthcare Ltd:

* Says Zydus gets final approval from USFDA for diflunisal tablets

* Drug is a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug; will be produced at group's formulations manufacturing facility at Baddi Source text: (bit.ly/2sNemKR) Further company coverage:
