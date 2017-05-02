版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 2日 星期二 21:02 BJT

BRIEF-Cadiz Inc enters into a $60 million credit agreement

May 2 Cadiz Inc:

* Cadiz Inc- on May 1 co, unit entered into a $60 million credit agreement Source text: (bit.ly/2p1Ariv) Further company coverage:
