BRIEF-CAE Q4 EPS C$0.31 excluding items

May 31 Cae Inc
* Cae reports fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2017
results
* Q4 earnings per share c$0.25 from continuing operations
* Q4 earnings per share view c$0.30 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q4 revenue c$734.7 million versus i/b/e/s view c$748.4
million
* Q4 earnings per share c$0.31 excluding items
* Cae inc - expects lower capital intensity in fiscal 2018,
with total capital expenditures expected to be in range of $150
million
* Cae sees fy2018 in civil, to generate low-double digit
percentage segment operating income growth, in defence, mid-high
single-digit percentage growth
* Cae inc - expects continued "good growth" in fiscal year
2018
