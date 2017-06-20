版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 20日 星期二 12:24 BJT

BRIEF-CAE signs series of commercial, business aviation training contracts

June 20 CAE Inc:

* CAE signs a series of commercial and business aviation training contracts valued at approximately C$85 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
