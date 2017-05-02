版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 2日 星期二

BRIEF-CAE signs training solutions contracts valued at more than C$375 mln

May 2 Cae Inc

* Cae signs training solutions contracts valued at more than c$375 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
