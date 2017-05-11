BRIEF-Caesars Entertainment announces rulings from New Jersey Gaming Regulators

May 11 Caesars Entertainment Corp:
* Co, Caesars Entertainment Operating Company said New
Jersey Casino Control Commission ruled on matters related to
CEOC restructuring
* Anticipates New Jersey Casino Control Commission rulings
to be forthcoming by early Q3 of 2017
* Commission approved lease agreement between entities and
Caesars Atlantic City and Bally's Park Place
* Caesars Entertainment anticipates rulings to be
forthcoming by early Q3 of 2017
* Commission ruled entities to own real property assets of
Caesars Atlantic City, to be licensed as casino service industry
enterprise licensees
* Further approvals of matters required to complete
restructuring & merger are pending before New Jersey Division Of
Gaming Enforcement & Commission
