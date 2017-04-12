版本:
BRIEF-Caesars Entertainment CEO's 2016 total compensation $9.5 mln

April 12 Caesars Entertainment Corp:

* Caesars Entertainment Corp- CEO Mark Frissora's 2016 total compensation $9.5 million versus $12.8 million in 2015 Source text: (bit.ly/2p9PSq3) Further company coverage:
