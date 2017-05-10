版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 10日 星期三 20:18 BJT

BRIEF-Caesars Entertainment Corp announces repricing of CERP's about $2.4 bln senior secured term loan facility

May 10 Caesars Entertainment Corp

* Caesars entertainment corp - announcing repricing of cerp's approximately $2.4 billion senior secured term loan facility

* Caesars entertainment corp - closing of repricing transaction is anticipated to occur during week of may 8, 2017- sec filing

* Caesars entertainment- announces repricing of caesars entertainment resort properties about $211 million of its about $270 million revolving credit facility Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2pz53ZO) Further company coverage:
