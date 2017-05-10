BRIEF-Caesars Entertainment Corp announces repricing of CERP's about $2.4 bln senior secured term loan facility

BRIEF-Toshiba picks Japan govt-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
June 21 Toshiba Corp picks Japan government-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
May 10 Caesars Entertainment Corp
* Caesars entertainment corp - announcing repricing of cerp's approximately $2.4 billion senior secured term loan facility
* Caesars entertainment corp - closing of repricing transaction is anticipated to occur during week of may 8, 2017- sec filing
* Caesars entertainment- announces repricing of caesars entertainment resort properties about $211 million of its about $270 million revolving credit facility Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2pz53ZO) Further company coverage:
June 21 Toshiba Corp picks Japan government-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
TOKYO, June 21 Toshiba Corp said its board has chosen a Japanese government-led consortium as the preferred bidder for the conglomerate's prized flash memory chip business.
* Toshiba volatile after news to pick govt-led Japan-U.S.-Korea group to buy chip unit