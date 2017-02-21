BRIEF-Caesars Entertainment Operating Company enters into committed financing agreements

BRIEF-Aerojet rocketdyne selected as main propulsion provider for Boeing and DARPA experimental spaceplane
* Aerojet Rocketdyne selected as main propulsion provider for Boeing and DARPA experimental spaceplane
Feb 21 Caesars Entertainment Corp:
* Caesars Entertainment Operating Company enters into committed financing agreements
* Caesars Entertainment Corp - CEOC has entered into committed financing agreements for proposed new senior secured credit facilities
* Caesars Entertainment - financing agreements comprise up to $1,235 million in aggregate principal amount of a seven-year senior secured term loan facility
* Caesars Entertainment Corp says proceeds from term facility will be used to finance transactions in accordance with debtors' plan of reorganization
* Caesars Entertainment - financing agreements comprise of up to $200 million in aggregate principal amount of 5-year senior secured revolving credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Caledonia mining corporation says Allan Gray Proprietary increased its interest to 9.5 million common shares representing 17.91% of common shares in issue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Discover Global Network signs deal with Desjardins Group to expand merchant credit card acceptance in Canada