BRIEF-Caesars Entertainment Operating Company enters into committed financing agreements

Feb 21 Caesars Entertainment Corp:

* Caesars Entertainment Operating Company enters into committed financing agreements

* Caesars Entertainment Corp - CEOC has entered into committed financing agreements for proposed new senior secured credit facilities

* Caesars Entertainment - financing agreements comprise up to $1,235 million in aggregate principal amount of a seven-year senior secured term loan facility

* Caesars Entertainment Corp says proceeds from term facility will be used to finance transactions in accordance with debtors' plan of reorganization

* Caesars Entertainment - financing agreements comprise of up to $200 million in aggregate principal amount of 5-year senior secured revolving credit facility