2017年 5月 3日

BRIEF-Caesars Entertainment says Q1 revenue rose 1.4 pct to $963 mln

May 2 Caesars Entertainment Corp

* Caesars Entertainment reports financial results for the first quarter of 2017

* Q1 revenue rose 1.4 percent to $963 million

* Caesars Entertainment Corp - qtrly basic and diluted loss per share $3.71

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.54, revenue view $2.11 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
