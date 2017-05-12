BRIEF-Caesars Entertainment says unit entered into an amendment no. 1 amending first lien credit agreement

BRIEF-Liquor Stores N.A. announces election of new Board
* Liquor Stores N.A. Ltd. announces results of shareholder meeting, election of new Board
May 12 Caesars Entertainment Corp
* Caesars entertainment - on may 12 unit entered into an amendment no. 1 amending first lien credit agreement, dated as of october 11, 2013 - sec filing
* Caesars entertainment - amendment reduces interest rate margins applicable to about $211 million of cerp's existing $270 million revolving credit facility
* Caesars entertainment - portion of revolving facility that was not repriced under amendment will remain in effect with existing interest rate margins
* Caesars entertainment corp - amendment reduces interest rate margins applicable to cerp's existing approximately $2.4 billion term loan facility Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2qamt1w) Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, June 20 Uber said on Tuesday it will begin allowing drivers to collect tips through its smartphone app, part of the ride services company's broader effort to improve an often-contentious relationship.
* Western resources- unit Western Potash received environmental assessment approval from Saskatchewan Ministry of Environment for milestone Phase I project