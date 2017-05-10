BRIEF-Caesarstone Q1 earnings per share $0.31

May 10 Caesarstone Ltd

* Caesarstone reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.36

* Q1 earnings per share $0.31

* Q1 revenue rose 16.7 percent to $136.4 million

* Sees fy 2017 revenue $580 million to $595 million

* Caesarstone ltd - company today reiterated its full-year 2017 guidance for revenue of $580 million to $595 million

* Caesarstone ltd - company today reiterated full-year adjusted ebitda of $119 million to $126 million

* Fy2017 revenue view $584.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S