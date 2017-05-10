BRIEF-Caesarstone Q1 earnings per share $0.31

BRIEF-Toshiba picks Japan govt-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
May 10 Caesarstone Ltd
* Caesarstone reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.36
* Q1 earnings per share $0.31
* Q1 revenue rose 16.7 percent to $136.4 million
* Sees fy 2017 revenue $580 million to $595 million
* Fy2017 revenue view $584.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 21 Toshiba Corp picks Japan government-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
TOKYO, June 21 Toshiba Corp said its board has chosen a Japanese government-led consortium as the preferred bidder for the conglomerate's prized flash memory chip business.
* Toshiba volatile after news to pick govt-led Japan-U.S.-Korea group to buy chip unit