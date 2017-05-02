版本:
BRIEF-Cafepress reports Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.20

May 2 Cafepress Inc

* Cafepress reports results for first quarter 2017

* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.20

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue $18.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $18.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
