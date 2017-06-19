版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 19日 星期一

BRIEF-CAI announces offering of $250 mln aggregate principal amount of asset-backed notes

June 19 CAI International Inc

* CAI International, Inc. Announces proposed offering of $250 million aggregate principal amount of asset-backed notes

* CAI International Inc - unit proposes to offer about $250 million aggregate principal amount of asset-backed notes in a private placement transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
