BRIEF-CAI International announces expansion of revolving credit facility

June 19 CAI International Inc:

* CAI International Inc announces expansion of revolving credit facility and a financial update

* CAI International Inc - ‍reached agreement with lenders to increase loan commitment from $775 million to $960 million​

* CAI International Inc - other than increase in loan commitment, all other terms of facility remain unchanged

* CAI International Inc - CAI estimates that its net income for q2 of 2017 will be between $10.7 million and $11.3 million, or 55 cents and 58 cents per share

* CAI International Inc - has committed leases for 185 newly manufactured railcars that it expects to be on lease by end of q4 of 2017

* CAI International Inc - invested about $370 million in new containers, of which $105 million is expected to be delivered in Q2 and $202 million in Q3 of 2017

* CAI International Inc - CAI expects utilization of CAI's owned container fleet to be above 98% during Q3 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
