中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 12日 星期五 21:12 BJT

BRIEF-CAI International files for mixed shelf of up to $300 mln

May 12 CAI International Inc

* CAI International Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $300 million - sec filing

* CAI International - in addition, the selling stockholders may offer and sell up to 3 million shares of co's common stock

* Says co will not receive any proceeds from sale of shares of co's common stock by selling stockholders Source text: (bit.ly/2pGbbPX) Further company coverage:
