BRIEF-CAI International files for mixed shelf of up to $300 mln

BRIEF-Constellation Alpha Capital Corp units open at $10.00 in debut vs IPO price of $10.00/unit
* Constellation Alpha Capital Corp units open at $10.00 in debut on NASDAQ versus IPO price of $10.00 per unit Further company coverage:
May 12 CAI International Inc
* CAI International Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $300 million - sec filing
* CAI International - in addition, the selling stockholders may offer and sell up to 3 million shares of co's common stock
* Says co will not receive any proceeds from sale of shares of co's common stock by selling stockholders Source text: (bit.ly/2pGbbPX) Further company coverage:
* Constellation Alpha Capital Corp units open at $10.00 in debut on NASDAQ versus IPO price of $10.00 per unit Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, June 20 The Federal Reserve on Tuesday said it dropped an enforcement action against JPMorgan Chase & Co in a 2011 bid-rigging matter and the bank will no longer have to submit compliance paperwork, the central bank said on Tuesday.
* Boeing, Airbus clash over prospects for biggest jets (Adds United deal, executive comments)