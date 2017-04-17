版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 18日 星期二 04:53 BJT

BRIEF-CAI International reports brand integration

April 17 CAI International Inc:

* CAI International Inc - Clearpointt Logistics, Llc will be joining CAI Brand as CAI Intermodal, llc, a CAI Logistics, Llc Company

* CAI International Inc - though Clearpointt will operate as CAI Intermodal, it will be publicly referred to as CAI Logistics Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐