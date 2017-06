EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil real, stocks extend losses on labor reform hurdle

By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, June 20 Brazil's stocks and currency extended losses on Tuesday after a Senate committee rejected a proposal to streamline labor laws, boosting trader concerns over lawmaker support for President Michel Temer's ambitious reform agenda. The proposal, rejected in the social affairs committee by 10 to 9 votes, now moves to the constitutional and justice committee before its heads to the floor for a full vote. The Brazilian real weakened as