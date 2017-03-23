版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 23日 星期四 20:40 BJT

BRIEF-Caiterra International Energy Corp announces director resignations

March 23 Caiterra International Energy Corp

* Caiterra International Energy Corp announces director resignations

* Announces resignations of Colin Outtrim and Rick Pawluk as directors of company, effective March 22, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐