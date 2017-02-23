版本:
BRIEF-Caladrius Biosciences awarded $12.2 mln grant from CIRM supporting Phase 2 trial of CLBS03

Feb 23 Caladrius Biosciences Inc:

* Caladrius Biosciences awarded $12.2 million grant from CIRM in support of Phase 2 clinical trial of CLBS03 to treat type 1 diabetes

* Patients are currently being enrolled in second cohort of Phase 2 trial for CLBS03

* Interim analysis of Phase 2 trial for CLBS03's early therapeutic effect expected by end of 2017

* Grant is to cover expenses including manufacturing, development based in California, and other costs for Phase 2 trial for CLBS03 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
