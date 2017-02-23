BRIEF-Caladrius Biosciences awarded $12.2 mln grant from CIRM supporting Phase 2 trial of CLBS03

Feb 23 Caladrius Biosciences Inc:
* Caladrius Biosciences awarded $12.2 million grant from
CIRM in support of Phase 2 clinical trial of CLBS03 to treat
type 1 diabetes
* Patients are currently being enrolled in second cohort of
Phase 2 trial for CLBS03
* Interim analysis of Phase 2 trial for CLBS03's early
therapeutic effect expected by end of 2017
* Grant is to cover expenses including manufacturing,
development based in California, and other costs for Phase 2
trial for CLBS03
