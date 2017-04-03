版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 3日 星期一 19:48 BJT

BRIEF-Caladrius Biosciences Inc says addition of four clinical sites for ongoing phase 2 study of CLBS03 in T1D

April 3 Caladrius Biosciences Inc

* Caladrius Biosciences Inc says addition of four clinical sites, including Joslin Diabetes Center, for ongoing phase 2 study of CLBS03 in T1D

* Caladrius Biosciences Inc says expects to reach important milestone of treating 50% of subjects by mid-2017

* Caladrius Biosciences Inc says enrollment of 70(th) subject in study, expected to occur in mid-2017, will trigger an additional infusion of capital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐