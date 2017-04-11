BRIEF-CalAmp announces court ruling in Omega patent infringement case

April 11 CalAmp Corp:

* CalAmp announces court ruling in Omega patent infringement case

* Says last week court entered judgment against calamp in patent infringement lawsuit filed in December 2013

* Says recorded a reserve of $2.9 million in February 2016 at time of jury verdict

* CalAmp corp -recorded reserve of $6.0 million in its financial statements for year ended February 28, 2017 as a result of judge's award of trebled damages

* CalAmp - on April 5, trial court judge awarded Omega trebled damages in aggregate amount of $8.9 million plus attorneys' fees in amount to be determined

* CalAmp Corp - $6.0 million charge will impact fiscal 2017 GAAP-basis results of operations by $0.11 per diluted share

* CalAmp Corp - $6.0 million charge will not impact fiscal 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share or adjusted EBITDA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: