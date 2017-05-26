版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 27日 星期六 04:45 BJT

BRIEF-Calamp, omega stipulated, subject to agreement of court, to supplemental damages of $4.9 mln

May 26 Calamp Corp:

* Calamp - co, omega stipulated, subject to agreement of court, to supplemental damages of $4.9 million for sales of products found to infringe omega's patents

* Calamp - damages for infringement of omega's patents from feb 25, 2016 through April 5, plus ongoing royalty for sales of products deemed to infringe after April 5

* Calamp - co is discontinuing products would be subject to royalty and therefore does not believe that any future royalty amounts will be material

* Calamp Corp says as result of stipulation, co expects to record additional reserve of $5.3 million in its fiscal quarter ending may 31, 2017 - sec filing

* Calamp Corp - reserve will not impact non-gaap earnings per share or adjusted EBITDA for fiscal quarter ending may 31, 2017 Source text (bit.ly/2r6HRWC) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐