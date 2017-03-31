版本:
2017年 3月 31日 星期五 18:22 BJT

BRIEF-Calatlantic Group CEO Larry Nicholson's 2016 total compensation was $9.6 mln

March 31 Calatlantic Group Inc

* CEO Larry Nicholson's 2016 total compensation was $9.6 million versus $2.9 million in 2015 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
