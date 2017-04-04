BRIEF-Calatlantic group issues $125 mln aggregate principal amount of its 5 7/8 pct senior notes

BRIEF-Finland's Solidium buys 3 pct stake in Konecranes
* Finnish state-owned investment fund Solidium says it has acquired 3 per cent of shares in Konecranes for 93 million euros
April 4 Calatlantic Group Inc:
* Issuing $125 million aggregate principal amount of its 5 7/8 pct senior notes due 2024 - sec filing
* Calatlantic Group Inc says 2024 notes will mature on november 15, 2024
* Calatlantic Group Inc says is issuing $100 million aggregate principal amount of its 5 1/4 pct senior notes due 2026
* Calatlantic Group Inc says 2026 notes will mature on June 1, 2026 Source text - bit.ly/2nFc4qV Further company coverage:
* Finnish state-owned investment fund Solidium says it has acquired 3 per cent of shares in Konecranes for 93 million euros
DUBAI, May 24 Kuwait's Agility, one of the largest Gulf logistics companies, has settled a criminal case involving United States government food-supply contracts that the company held from 2003 to 2010, it said on Wednesday.
* Says Allianz and Capital One are investing tax equity in the recently completed Broadview wind farm