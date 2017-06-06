BRIEF-Calatlantic says proposed offering of $300 mln aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2027

June 6 Calatlantic Group Inc

* Calatlantic Group - on june 6, co proposed offering of $300 million aggregate principal amount of a new series of senior notes due 2027 - sec filing

* Calatlantic Group Inc - preliminary net new home orders for months of april and may 2017 were 2,710, as compared to 2,708 for same period in 2016

* Calatlantic Group Inc - preliminary new home deliveries for months of april 2017 and may 2017 were 2,147 versus 1,947 for same period in 2016

* Calatlantic Group - preliminary may 31, 2017 backlog of 7,672 units (an 8% increase as compared to ending backlog as of march 31, 2017)

* Calatlantic Group-intends to issue notice of redemption to holders of outstanding 1.25% convertible senior notes due 2032 to redeem 2032 notes for cash

* Calatlantic Group Inc - as of june 6, 2017, there was $253 million aggregate principal amount of 1.25% convertible senior notes due 2032 outstanding

* Calatlantic Group Inc - pursuant to notice, co will redeem 2032 notes on august 7, 2017, unless earlier repurchased or converted

* Calatlantic Group Inc - as of june 6, 2017, approximately $342.9 million remains available for repurchases under share repurchase program