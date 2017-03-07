BRIEF-Calavo Growers Q1 earnings per share $0.30

BRIEF-Orbite provides corporate update
* Orbite technologies inc says on may 23, company filed a motion seeking, namely, extension of stay period
March 7 Calavo Growers Inc:
* Calavo Growers Inc announces fiscal 2017 first quarter results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.34 excluding items
* Q1 earnings per share $0.30
* Q1 revenue $226.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $228.7 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Reaffirms outlook for double-digit increase in 2017 revenues and gross margin and record EPS
* Calavo Growers Inc- "we anticipate that Calavo foods business segment sales growth will accelerate into double-digits as year progresses" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 24 Faced with this summer's partial shutdown of New York's Pennsylvania Station due to track repairs, some employers in the largest U.S. city are scrambling to come up with "Plan B" offerings to allow their suburb-dwelling staff to avoid the largely shuttered transit hub.
* Canaccord Genuity group -does not intend to exercise right to redeem cumulative 5-year rate reset first preferred shares, series c on june 30, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: