BRIEF-Caledonia Mining Corporation Q4 Adj basic shr $0.078

BRIEF-Kearny Financial authorizes second stock repurchase plan
* Kearny financial corp. Announces authorization for second stock repurchase plan and declares quarterly cash dividend
March 21 Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc :
* Fy adjusted basic earnings per share $0.214
* Q4 gold production 13,591 ounces versus 11,515 ounces
* Q4 adjusted basic earnings per share $0.078
* Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2016
* production guidance for 2017 is 60,000 ounces at an AISC of $810 - $850 per ounce Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Medicure reports financial results for quarter ended march 31, 2017
* Csp inc. Reports second-quarter fiscal 2017 financial results