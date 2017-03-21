版本:
BRIEF-Caledonia Mining Corporation Q4 Adj basic shr $0.078

March 21 Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc :

* Fy adjusted basic earnings per share $0.214

* Q4 gold production 13,591 ounces versus 11,515 ounces

* Q4 adjusted basic earnings per share $0.078

* Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2016

* production guidance for 2017 is 60,000 ounces at an AISC of $810 - $850 per ounce Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
