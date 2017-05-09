BRIEF-Caledonia Mining revises 2017 production guidance

BRIEF-Eastern Capital Ltd acquires additional shares and warrants of Resverlogix Corp
* Eastern Capital Limited acquires additional shares and warrants of Resverlogix Corp
May 9 Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc:
* Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: revised production and earnings guidance for 2017
* Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc - reduces production guidance for 2017 to a range of between 52,000 ounces and 57,000 ounces of gold
* Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc - revised production guidance reflects an increase of between 4 per cent and 14 per cent on 50,351 ounces of gold produced in 2016
* Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc - earnings guidance for 2017 is also reduced from approximately 34 cents to between 24 and 31 cents per share
* Caledonia Mining - continues to evaluate measures to "improve underground tramming logistics" in an effort to minimize impact on 2017 production
* Caledonia Mining - not expected that revised production guidance will have any effect on dividend, which is currently 1.375 us cents per quarter
* Caledonia Mining Corp - revised production guidance has no effect on blanket's longer term production guidance of approximately 80,000 ounces by 2021
* Caledonia Mining - blanket has not been able to transport volume of material that is necessary to achieve target of 60,000 ounces of gold in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, June 20 The former chief digital officer of the Epix cable television network pleaded guilty on Tuesday to defrauding his former employer out of more than $7 million, U.S. prosecutors said.
NEW YORK, June 20 U.S. index provider MSCI said on Tuesday it would add mainland Chinese stocks to one of its key benchmarks, but shocked many emerging market investors by failing to upgrade Argentina from the frontier market category where it has languished in recent years.