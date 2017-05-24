版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 25日 星期四 02:14 BJT

BRIEF-Caledonia Mining says Allan Gray ups interest to 9.5 mln common shares

May 24 Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc :

* Caledonia mining corporation says Allan Gray Proprietary increased its interest to 9.5 million common shares representing 17.91% of common shares in issue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
