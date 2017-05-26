版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 27日 星期六 00:18 BJT

BRIEF-Caledonia Mining says CFO Learmonth purchased 14,280 shares in co at £0.97/share

May 26 Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc

* Mark Learmonth, CFO and a director of company has purchased a total of 14,280 shares in company at a price of £0.97 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐