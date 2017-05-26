BRIEF-Caledonia Mining says CFO Learmonth purchased 14,280 shares in co at £0.97/share

BRIEF-CBOE Holdings announces plans to list options on Altice USA
May 26 Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc
* Mark Learmonth, CFO and a director of company has purchased a total of 14,280 shares in company at a price of £0.97 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Files preliminary prospectus supplement related to potential two-part yen denominated notes offering - sec filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rLpbcb) Further company coverage:
* ARI Network Services -upon termination of merger agreement by Expedition Holdings on specified conditions, co to pay termination fee of about $4.8 million