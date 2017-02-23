BRIEF-Calfrac Well Services Q4 loss per share C$0.51

Feb 23 Calfrac Well Services Ltd
* Qtrly revenue for canadian operations was $72.3 million,
down 41 percent
* Calfrac announces fourth quarter results
* Q4 revenue c$192.8 million versus i/b/e/s view c$195.1
million
* Q4 loss per share c$0.51
* Q4 earnings per share view c$-0.32 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Calfrac well services ltd says u.s. Land rig count fell to
380 rigs while canadian rig count dropped to as low as 34 rigs
in 2016
* Calfrac well services - expects first half of 2017 to be
transition period as pressure pumping industry begins to recover
in canada and united states
* Calfrac well services ltd - michael olinek has been
appointed cfo, was interim cfo since march 2016
