BRIEF-Calgon Carbon Corp says "cautiously optimistic about recovery in industrial sector demand" in 2017

March 13 Calgon Carbon Corp

* Calgon Carbon Corp - "cautiously optimistic about recovery in industrial sector demand" in 2017

* Calgon Carbon Corp - new business expected to contribute about $100 million in sale in 2017 Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2nl7Chn) Further company coverage:
