公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 2日 星期四

BRIEF-Calgon Carbon Corp says Japan Fair Trade Commission investigating unit

March 1 Calgon Carbon Corp:

* Says on Feb 21, Japan Fair Trade Commission informed Calgon Carbon Japan it is investigating CCJ over concerns of anti-competitive conduct

* Says at this stage, difficult to predict outcome of the matter or what remedies, if any, may be imposed by the JFTC - SEC filing Source text: bit.ly/2meKq6R Further company coverage:
