BRIEF-CALIAN GROUP REPORTS Q2 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE C$0.55

May 10 Calian Group Ltd

* CALIAN REPORTS SECOND QUARTER RESULTS

* Q2 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE C$0.55

* QTRLY REVENUE C$67.1 MILLION, DOWN 2 PERCENT

* SEES FY 2017 EARNINGS PER SHARE C$1.75 TO C$2.00

* CALIAN GROUP LTD - EXPECT REVENUES FOR FISCAL 2017 TO BE IN RANGE OF $265 MILLION TO $285 MILLION