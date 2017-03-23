版本:
BRIEF-Calibre Mining and Centerra Gold continue to advance exploration programs on Siuna gold-copper project

March 23 Calibre Mining Corp:

* Calibre Mining Corp - co and Centerra Gold Inc continue to advance exploration programs on siuna gold-copper project, located in northeast Nicaragua

* Calibre Mining- Centerra can earn 70 pct interest in 253 km(2) project by investing a total of $9.0 million in exploration on property before Dec. 31, 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
