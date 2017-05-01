版本:
BRIEF-Calibre Mining initiates maiden drilling at Santa Maria Gold-Silver Project

May 1 Calibre Mining Corp:

* Calibre Mining initiates maiden drilling at 100pct owned Santa Maria Gold-Silver Project on Borosi concessions, Nicaragua Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
