CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Dubai's Emaar buys Namshi stake after Amazon buys Souq.com

DUBAI/FRANKFURT, May 24 Dubai's Emaar Malls will buy a 51 percent stake in e-commerce fashion website Namshi from Global Fashion Group (GFG), a start-up set up by Rocket Internet, for $151 million as competition for technology deals heats up in the Middle East.