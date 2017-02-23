版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 23日 星期四 22:10 BJT

BRIEF-California Water Service Group reports Q4 EPS $0.31

Feb 23 California Water Service Group -

* California Water Service Group announces earnings for year-end and fourth quarter 2016

* Q4 earnings per share $0.31

* Q4 revenue $150.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $146.3 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐