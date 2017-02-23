BRIEF-California Water Service Group reports Q4 EPS $0.31

BRIEF-Intellipharma says Par Pharma launches additional strengths of generic Focalin
* Intellipharmaceutics reports on launch of additional strengths of generic focalin xr® by par pharmaceutical
Feb 23 California Water Service Group -
* California Water Service Group announces earnings for year-end and fourth quarter 2016
* Q4 earnings per share $0.31
* Q4 revenue $150.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $146.3 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Intellipharmaceutics reports on launch of additional strengths of generic focalin xr® by par pharmaceutical
* Q1 revenue $458.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $449.2 million
* Weight watchers to prepay portion of initial tranche b-2 term loans