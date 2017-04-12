版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 12日 星期三 22:45 BJT

BRIEF-Caligor Opco says will support Puma Biotechnology's expanded access program for PB272 (neratinib) in U.S.

April 12 Caligor Opco LLC:

* To support Puma Biotechnology's expanded access program for PB272 (neratinib) in United States

* Also is providing regulatory, logistical, supply chain support for Puma's Managed Access Program for neratinib outside United States Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
