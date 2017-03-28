版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 28日 星期二 19:20 BJT

BRIEF-Calithera to receive $12 mln milestone payment from Incyte

March 28 Calithera Biosciences Inc:

* Calithera to receive $12 million milestone payment from Incyte for achievement of pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic goals in Phase 1 study Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
