版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 25日 星期二 20:27 BJT

BRIEF-Callaway Golf names Brian Lynch interim CFO

April 25 Callaway Golf Co:

* Callaway Golf Company announces appointment of interim chief financial officer

* Says Robert K Julian has left company

* Says appointed Brian P Lynch, its general counsel, to additional role of interim chief financial officer, effective today

* Says intends to consider both internal and external candidates in its search for a chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐