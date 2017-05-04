BRIEF-Callaway Golf Q1 earnings per share $0.27

May 4 Callaway Golf Co

* Callaway golf company announces first quarter 2017 financial results, with double-digit sales growth, and a significant increase in full year sales and earnings guidance

* Q1 earnings per share $0.27

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Callaway golf co - q1 2017 net sales of $309 million, a 13% increase compared to q1 of 2016

* Callaway golf co - increased its full year 2017 sales and earnings guidance

* Callaway golf co sees q2 net sales gaap estimate $290 million- $300 million

* Callaway golf co sees 2017 gaap net sales $960 million - $980 million

* Callaway golf co sees q2 eps gaap estimate $0.27-$0.30

* Callaway golf co sees q2 eps non-gaap estimate $0.28-$0.31

* Callaway golf co sees fy 2017 gaap earnings per share $0.27 - $0.33

* Callaway golf co - changes in foreign currency rates will adversely affect projected 2017 net sales by approximately $16 million

* Callaway golf co sees fy eps non-gaap estimate $0.31-$0.37

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 revenue view $928.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue view $266.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue view $283.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Callaway golf co - on a non-gaap basis company would have reported earnings per share for q1 of 2017 of $0.30 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: