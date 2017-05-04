BRIEF-Callaway Golf Q1 earnings per share $0.27

May 4 Callaway Golf Co
* Callaway golf company announces first quarter 2017
financial results, with double-digit sales growth, and a
significant increase in full year sales and earnings guidance
* Q1 earnings per share $0.27
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.22 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Callaway golf co - q1 2017 net sales of $309 million, a
13% increase compared to q1 of 2016
* Callaway golf co - increased its full year 2017 sales and
earnings guidance
* Callaway golf co sees q2 net sales gaap estimate $290
million- $300 million
* Callaway golf co sees 2017 gaap net sales $960 million -
$980 million
* Callaway golf co sees q2 eps gaap estimate $0.27-$0.30
* Callaway golf co sees q2 eps non-gaap estimate $0.28-$0.31
* Callaway golf co sees fy 2017 gaap earnings per share
$0.27 - $0.33
* Callaway golf co - changes in foreign currency rates will
adversely affect projected 2017 net sales by approximately $16
million
* Callaway golf co sees fy eps non-gaap estimate $0.31-$0.37
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.26 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 revenue view $928.8 million -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q2 revenue view $266.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 revenue view $283.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Callaway golf co - on a non-gaap basis company would have
reported earnings per share for q1 of 2017 of $0.30
