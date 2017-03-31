版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 31日 星期五 14:16 BJT

BRIEF-Callidus Capital Q4 earnings per share $0.45

March 31 Callidus Capital Corp

* Callidus Capital reports 2016 full year and fourth quarter results

* Q4 eps $0.45

* Q4 revenue of $48.5 million, increased 10% ($4.3 million) from prior quarter and flat from same quarter last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐