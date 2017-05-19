BRIEF-Callon Petroleum Company announces pricing of upsized $200 million placement

BRIEF-Percy Street Capital Corporation and Bonne O Holdings Inc. Announce termination of qualifying transaction
* Percy Street Capital Corporation and Bonne O Holdings Inc. Announce termination of qualifying transaction
May 19 Callon Petroleum Co
* Callon petroleum company announces pricing of upsized $200 million placement of additional senior unsecured notes
* Pricing of additional $200 million aggregate principal amount of 6.125% senior unsecured notes due 2024 at issue price of 104.125% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Percy Street Capital Corporation and Bonne O Holdings Inc. Announce termination of qualifying transaction
* Dudley, Rosengren comments lift U.S. dollar (Updates with European market close)
LONDON/FRANKFURT, June 20 Anheuser Busch InBev has kicked off the process of selling its small German beer brands Hasseroeder and Diebels as it sheds non-core assets following last year's blockbuster takeover of SABMiller, people close to the matter told Reuters.