BRIEF-Callon Petroleum Company announces pricing of upsized $200 million placement

May 19 Callon Petroleum Co

* Callon petroleum company announces pricing of upsized $200 million placement of additional senior unsecured notes

* Pricing of additional $200 million aggregate principal amount of 6.125% senior unsecured notes due 2024 at issue price of 104.125% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
