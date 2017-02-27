版本:
2017年 2月 28日

BRIEF-Callon Petroleum Q4 adjusted non-gaap EPS $0.08

Feb 27 Callon Petroleum Co

* Callon petroleum company announces fourth quarter 2016 results

* Q4 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.08

* Q4 gaap loss per share $0.02

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Callon petroleum co - q4 2016 production of 18.4 mboe/d (76% oil), a sequential quarterly increase of 11%

* Callon petroleum -increased 2017 production guidance to a range of 22.5 - 25.5 mboe/d, an increase of about 60% over 2016 based on midpoint of guidance

* Callon petroleum co sees 2017 total operational capital expenditures $325 - $350 million

* Callon petroleum co sees q1 total operational capital expenditures $70 - $75 million

* Callon petroleum co sees q1 total production 19,500 - 21,000 boe/d

* Qtrly total operating revenues $69.1 million versus $33.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
