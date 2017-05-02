版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 3日 星期三 05:50 BJT

BRIEF-Callon Petroleum sees Q2 total production 21,500-23,500 boe/d

May 2 Callon Petroleum Co

* Callon Petroleum Company announces first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 revenue $81.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $79.1 million

* Callon Petroleum - qtrly daily production of 20.4 mboe/d, sequential quarterly increase of 11% in total daily production and 14% increase in daily oil production

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.22

* Sees q2 total production 21,500 - 23,500 boe/d

* Sees 2017 total production 22,500 - 25,500 boe/d Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐