版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 28日 星期二 02:28 BJT

BRIEF-CalPERS requests Humana's shareowners vote "for" proposal requesting proxy access

March 27 California Public Employees’ Retirement System:

* CalPERS,New York City Pension Funds request Humana shareowners vote for proposal requesting proxy access at co's annual meeting - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2nYWIRP) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐