BRIEF-CalPERS requests Humana's shareowners vote "for" proposal requesting proxy access

BRIEF-Costamare to offer common stock in public offering
Costamare inc says plans to use net proceeds of offering for capital expenditures
March 27 California Public Employees’ Retirement System:
CalPERS, New York City Pension Funds request Humana shareowners vote for proposal requesting proxy access at co's annual meeting
Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.94 per share
* Modine reports fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2017 results