BRIEF-CalPERS requests Paccar's shareowners vote “for” proposal requesting proxy access

March 27 California Public Employees’ Retirement System :

* CalPERS, the New York City Pension Funds request Paccar's shareowners vote “for” proposal #5 requesting proxy access at Paccar's annual meeting Source text - bit.ly/2nFiE3L Further company coverage:
